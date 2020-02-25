Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We are equal – International Women’s Day (international version)

    BELGIUM

    02.25.2020

    Equal participation is essential to the effectiveness of our forces, the resilience of our societies and to achieving and preserving peace. NATO is working with Allies and partner countries to promote women’s active participation in decision-making and security institutions. NATO civilian and military personnel stand together to mark International Women’s Day 2020, and actively support this year’s theme ‘An equal world is an enabled world - #EachforEqual’. At NATO we stand for gender equality. Join us and strike the #EachforEqual pose.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 07:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771105
    VIRIN: 200225-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108041380
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: BE

    International Women’s Day
    #WeAreNato

