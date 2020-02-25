We are equal – International Women’s Day (international version)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Equal participation is essential to the effectiveness of our forces, the resilience of our societies and to achieving and preserving peace. NATO is working with Allies and partner countries to promote women’s active participation in decision-making and security institutions. NATO civilian and military personnel stand together to mark International Women’s Day 2020, and actively support this year’s theme ‘An equal world is an enabled world - #EachforEqual’. At NATO we stand for gender equality. Join us and strike the #EachforEqual pose.