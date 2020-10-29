Virtual Halloween Cultural Exchange Episode 1: The History of Halloween

The 14th Missile Defense Battery partnered with the Kyotango City International Association to create a mini-series virtual Halloween experience to share American holiday customs with the local community. The series covers the history of Halloween, face painting, pumpkin painting, and concludes with a virtual haunted house. Cultural exchanges build relationships and is a concrete example of the U.S.-Japan alliance, which is the cornerstone of regional peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.
