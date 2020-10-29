Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mariner Skills Training Center Construction at Naval Station Norfolk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by David Todd 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    201029-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, VA (Oct. 29, 2020) Construction is currently being conducted onboard Naval Station Norfolk for the new Mariner Skills Training Center. The future facility’s mission is to ready sea-bound warriors to serve on surface combatants as officers, enlisted engineers, and enlisted navigation professionals in order to fulfill the Navy's mission to maintain global maritime superiority. The 120k square foot, two-story building will include space for classrooms and labs, and will provide service members with hands-on training and instruction through the use of operational trainers. Construction completed to date includes driving concrete piles, installing pile caps, and constructing grade beams. Approximately 95% of the first floor concrete slab for the structure has been placed, and construction crews are currently installing the steel structure, which includes setting columns and beams, laying corrugated metal decking on the second floor and roof, and puddle (arc) welding the decking in place. The NAVFAC team is utilizing Early Contractor Involvement wherein the construction contract was awarded early in the design timeline in order to align facility delivery timelines with the procurement and delivery of the Navigation, Seamanship, and Ship Handling Trainers (NSST) to support Officer of the Deck training. Construction of the facility is scheduled to be completed in January of 2022. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 07:21
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 771098
    VIRIN: 201029-N-ST310-001
    Filename: DOD_108041355
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mariner Skills Training Center Construction at Naval Station Norfolk, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT