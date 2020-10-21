Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Dental Hygiene Month Feature
SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY
10.21.2020
MSgt Valerie Montellano is one of 60 current active duty dental hygienists in the Air Force. Listen to her as she brings awareness to dental health and explains what Dental Hygiene month is.
