    Dental Hygiene Month Feature

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.21.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Chanceler Nardone 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    MSgt Valerie Montellano is one of 60 current active duty dental hygienists in the Air Force. Listen to her as she brings awareness to dental health and explains what Dental Hygiene month is.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 06:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771089
    VIRIN: 201021-F-VD885-893
    Filename: DOD_108041310
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    Medical Group
    Readiness
    Dental
    52FW

