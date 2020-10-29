Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MINUTEMAN III TEST LAUNCH DEMONSTRATES SAFE, RELIABLE DETERRENT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Jan Jones and Michael Stonecypher

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 12:27 Pacific Daylight Time, 29 Oct 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. ICBM test launches demonstrate the U.S. nuclear enterprise is safe, secure, effective and ready to defend the United States and its allies. ICBMs provide the U.S. and its allies the necessary deterrent capability to maintain freedom to operate and navigate globally in accordance with international laws and norms.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 05:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 771084
    VIRIN: 201029-O-IR015-750
    Filename: DOD_108041252
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: VANDENBERG AFB, CA, US

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MINUTEMAN III TEST LAUNCH DEMONSTRATES SAFE, RELIABLE DETERRENT, by Jan Jones and Michael Stonecypher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Missile
    ICBM
    AFGSC
    Glory Trip
    GT-236

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT