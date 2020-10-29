Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo's Remarks in Jakarta, Indonesia
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
10.29.2020
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo's Remarks in Jakarta, Indonesia
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 05:06
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|771081
|Filename:
|DOD_108041214
|Length:
|00:32:17
|Location:
|JAKARTA, ID
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo's Remarks in Jakarta, Indonesia
LEAVE A COMMENT