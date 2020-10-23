Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    40th Quartermaster Company: Supply Support Activity

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Video by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers with Supply Support Activity, 40th Quartermaster Company, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, describe daily operations with Division Supply Support Activity.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 00:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 771044
    VIRIN: 201023-A-RN631-667
    Filename: DOD_108040951
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 40th Quartermaster Company: Supply Support Activity, by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    40th Quartermaster Company
    Supply Support Activity
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT