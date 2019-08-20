13 ODA trains Kadena Airmen B-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Green Berets from 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), complete a land navigation exercise with Team Kadena Airmen from the 18th Wing, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Japan. A Special Forces detachment trains joint-and-coalition forces to enhance a variety of specialized warfighting skills, enhancing readiness and lethality of U.S. allies and partners. When they are not deployed, training U.S. service members at home station further enhances and develops these skillsets. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)