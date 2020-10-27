Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Challenge 2020 Ruck March B-roll

    BURNET, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Carly Kavish 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll of 14 two-man teams of Tactical Air Control Party Airmen participating in a 12-mile ruck march for Lightning Challenge 2020. Competitors had to ruck with 65 pound packs and their weapons in under three hours.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 20:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771036
    VIRIN: 201028-F-UB655-627
    Filename: DOD_108040797
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: BURNET, TX, US 

    Air Combat Command
    Tactical Air Control Party
    TACP
    M-4
    9mm
    ACC
    Texas
    Burnet
    93d AGOW
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing
    93 AGOW
    UB655
    15th Air Force
    15 AF
    LC2020
    Lightning Challenge 2020
    TACP Lightning Challenge
    RPR

