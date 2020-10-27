Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Lightning Challenge 2020 Ruck March B-roll
BURNET, TX, UNITED STATES
10.27.2020
B-roll of 14 two-man teams of Tactical Air Control Party Airmen participating in a 12-mile ruck march for Lightning Challenge 2020. Competitors had to ruck with 65 pound packs and their weapons in under three hours.
10.27.2020
10.28.2020 20:51
B-Roll
771036
201028-F-UB655-627
DOD_108040797
00:01:25
BURNET, TX, US
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work,
must comply with the restrictions shown on DVIDS https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
