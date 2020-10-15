Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan scouts conduct mountaineering training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Maj. Jason Welch 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Isaac Redmond and 1st Lt. Michael Hubert, Scout Platoon, 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, explain the role of airborne scouts during rappel training, Oct. 15, 2020, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Spartan Brigade Scouts conducted mountaineering training to ensure they could navigate and overcome all terrain obstacles during scout missions. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific Theater, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.

    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan scouts conduct mountaineering training, by MAJ Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

