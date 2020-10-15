Spartan scouts conduct mountaineering training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Isaac Redmond and 1st Lt. Michael Hubert, Scout Platoon, 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, explain the role of airborne scouts during rappel training, Oct. 15, 2020, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Spartan Brigade Scouts conducted mountaineering training to ensure they could navigate and overcome all terrain obstacles during scout missions. The Spartan Brigade is the only airborne infantry brigade combat team in the Arctic and Pacific Theater, providing the combatant commander with the unique capability to project an expeditionary force by air.