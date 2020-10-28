Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kimbrough Awards ceremony and Town Hall

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, MEDCOM

    Col. Tracy Michael, commander, USA MEDDAC Fort George G. Meade, hosts an award ceremony and subsequent town hall, Oct. 28, at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 17:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771023
    Filename: DOD_108040701
    Length: 01:39:43
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kimbrough Awards ceremony and Town Hall, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center
    Kimbrough Awards
    Tracy Michael
    USA MEDDAC Fort George G. Meade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT