    Portland District installs king piles in Columbia River

    KALAMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Video by Jeremy Bell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Portland District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installs king piles at the end of pile dikes at Kalama, Wash. along the Columbia River, Oct. 26, 2020.

    Repairing missing safety markers is the first priority for pile dike maintenance. We recently received pile dike maintenance funds and we began maintenance work on October 5, 2020.

    These repairs are important for boater safety. The tops of Corps pile dikes in the Columbia River are frequently just below the river surface during high water events and can seriously damage vessels trying to transit over them. Many pile dikes are missing the tall king piles, which increase visibility to boaters. We're partnered with the U.S. Coast Guard and boating safety groups to improve safe navigation around pile dikes and increase public awareness.

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 15:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 771019
    VIRIN: 201026-O-ET715-060
    Filename: DOD_108040542
    Length: 00:05:19
    Location: KALAMA, WA, US 

    navigation
    Columbia
    construction
    maintenance
    Washington State
    Columbia River
    Portland District
    pile dike

