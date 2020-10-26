Portland District installs king piles in Columbia River

Portland District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installs king piles at the end of pile dikes at Kalama, Wash. along the Columbia River, Oct. 26, 2020.
Repairing missing safety markers is the first priority for pile dike maintenance. We recently received pile dike maintenance funds and we began maintenance work on October 5, 2020.
These repairs are important for boater safety. The tops of Corps pile dikes in the Columbia River are frequently just below the river surface during high water events and can seriously damage vessels trying to transit over them. Many pile dikes are missing the tall king piles, which increase visibility to boaters. We're partnered with the U.S. Coast Guard and boating safety groups to improve safe navigation around pile dikes and increase public awareness.
