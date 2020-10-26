Portland District installs king piles in Columbia River

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771019" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Portland District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installs king piles at the end of pile dikes at Kalama, Wash. along the Columbia River, Oct. 26, 2020.



Repairing missing safety markers is the first priority for pile dike maintenance. We recently received pile dike maintenance funds and we began maintenance work on October 5, 2020.



These repairs are important for boater safety. The tops of Corps pile dikes in the Columbia River are frequently just below the river surface during high water events and can seriously damage vessels trying to transit over them. Many pile dikes are missing the tall king piles, which increase visibility to boaters. We're partnered with the U.S. Coast Guard and boating safety groups to improve safe navigation around pile dikes and increase public awareness.