    301 FW Enlisted Force Structure with Command Chief Michael Senigo

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeremy Roman 

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    301 FW Command Chief Michael Senigo addresses his Airmen on the steps needed for career growth, professional military education, and career progression.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 15:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 771017
    VIRIN: 201016-F-RJ363-003
    Filename: DOD_108040512
    Length: 00:14:09
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 301 FW Enlisted Force Structure with Command Chief Michael Senigo, by MSgt Jeremy Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    PME
    EFS
    301 FW

