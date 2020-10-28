Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCSD’s Joint Tele-Critical Care Network

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob L Greenberg 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    201028-N-DA693-1001
    SAN DIEGO (Oct. 28, 2020) A multimedia video showcasing Naval Medical Center San Diego’s (NMCSD) Joint Tele-Critical Care Network for the 2020 Virtual Fleet Week San Diego. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 17:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771012
    VIRIN: 201028-N-DA693-1001
    Filename: DOD_108040482
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCSD’s Joint Tele-Critical Care Network, by PO3 Jacob L Greenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    joint
    network
    care
    fleet week
    NMCSD
    Navy Medicine
    Sailors
    tele-critical
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

