NMCSD’s Joint Tele-Critical Care Network

201028-N-DA693-1001
SAN DIEGO (Oct. 28, 2020) A multimedia video showcasing Naval Medical Center San Diego’s (NMCSD) Joint Tele-Critical Care Network for the 2020 Virtual Fleet Week San Diego. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg)
