NMCSD’s Joint Tele-Critical Care Network

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/771012" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

201028-N-DA693-1001

SAN DIEGO (Oct. 28, 2020) A multimedia video showcasing Naval Medical Center San Diego’s (NMCSD) Joint Tele-Critical Care Network for the 2020 Virtual Fleet Week San Diego. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg)