Domestic Violence Awareness
MCCONNELL AFB, KS, UNITED STATES
10.27.2020
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month. Do you know the signs of an abusive relationship? If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, the following resources can help.
McConnell AFB Family Advocacy Program (Local):316-759-5768
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE
Military One Source: 1-800-342-9647
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Domestic Violence Awareness, by SrA Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
