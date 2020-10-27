Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Domestic Violence Awareness

    MCCONNELL AFB, KS, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Skyler Combs 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month. Do you know the signs of an abusive relationship? If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, the following resources can help.

    McConnell AFB Family Advocacy Program (Local):316-759-5768
    National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE
    Military One Source: 1-800-342-9647

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 14:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 771010
    VIRIN: 201027-F-RI665-001
    Filename: DOD_108040464
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: MCCONNELL AFB, KS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Domestic Violence Awareness, by SrA Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Violence
    Awareness
    McConnell
    Domestic
    October
    Abuse
    Month
    22 ARW

