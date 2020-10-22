Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ApplyMy Combined - Vet Spouse

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is committed to hiring 50,000 Veterans and Military Spouses. Learn more about the Exchange Benefit at ApplyMyExchange.com

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 14:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 771008
    VIRIN: 102820-D-DO482-0001
    Filename: DOD_108040449
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ApplyMy Combined - Vet Spouse, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Veterans
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Hiring
    ShopMyExchange.com
    ApplyMy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT