TF Spartan Soldiers Exercise Critical Air and Missile Defense Capabilities
(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
10.26.2020
Field Artillery Soldiers of Task Force Spartan conducted High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) training as part of the Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1 here in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 21-22, 2020.
Date Taken:
10.26.2020
Date Posted:
10.28.2020 15:03
Category:
Interviews
Video ID:
771003
VIRIN:
201026-A-DP681-957
Filename:
DOD_108040358
Length:
00:00:56
Location:
(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
Video Analytics
Play
Load
End
0
0
0
Downloads:
0
High-Res. Downloads:
0
Podcast Hits:
0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work,
TF Spartan Soldiers Exercise Critical Air and Missile Defense Capabilities, by , identified by SGT Andrew Valenza , must comply with the restrictions shown on DVIDS https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
TF Spartan Soldiers Exercise Critical Air and Missile Defense Capabilities
LEAVE A COMMENT