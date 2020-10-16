Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Living out the Air Force Core Values

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Capt. Jessica Gross and Master Sgt. Jeremy Roman

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    In this brief, 301st Fighter Wing Medical Squadron Honorary Commander Richard Best shares the 301 FW Airmen the importance, benefits and practical application of living and serving by the Air Force Core Values.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 12:36
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 770993
    VIRIN: 201016-F-RJ363-001
    Filename: DOD_108040213
    Length: 00:13:42
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Air Force Core Values
    301 FW
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    #ReserveReady
    #ReserveReform
    #ReserveResilient

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT