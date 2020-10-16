Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
301 FW Enlisted Force Structure with Command Chief Michael Senigo
FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES
10.16.2020
301 FW Command Chief Michael Senigo addresses his Airmen on the steps needed for career growth, professional military education, and career progression.
301 FW Enlisted Force Structure with Command Chief Michael Senigo
