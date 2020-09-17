Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW/HC provide meals to quarantine Airmen - B Roll

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.17.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jimmie Pike 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    B Roll from the 86th Airlift Wing Chapel's Operation Grace events.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 12:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770987
    VIRIN: 200917-F-IP756-590
    Filename: DOD_108040156
    Length: 00:11:04
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 AW/HC provide meals to quarantine Airmen - B Roll, by SSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein

    TAGS

    Chapel
    RAB
    86AW
    3N0X6
    Operation Grace

