Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NATO Defence Ministers meetings Day 2: Secretary General's Press Conference (opening remarks)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    10.23.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    Virtual press conference by the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg following the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of NATO Defence Ministers on Friday 23 October 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 12:34
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 770985
    VIRIN: 201023-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108040131
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    NATO Secretary General
    Jens Stoltenberg
    NATO Defence Ministers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT