    101st CAB trains with 2nd Cavalry Regiment in Germany

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    10.19.2020

    Video by Sgt. Thomas Stubblefield 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts a live fire exercise with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment at Grafenwohr, Germany, Oct. 19, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by SGT Thomas Stubblefield)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 11:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770981
    VIRIN: 201028-Z-AK662-1000
    Filename: DOD_108040104
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st CAB trains with 2nd Cavalry Regiment in Germany, by SGT Thomas Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Black Hawk

    Apache

    Aviation

    Grafenwoehr Army Base

    TAGS

    Black Hawk
    101st Combat Aviation Brigade
    Apache
    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    Screaming Eagles
    Wings of Destiny
    No Mercy
    Atlantic Resolve

