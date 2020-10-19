Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
DVIDS Hub works best with JavaScript enabled
101st CAB trains with 2nd Cavalry Regiment in Germany
GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY
10.19.2020
1st Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts a live fire exercise with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment at Grafenwohr, Germany, Oct. 19, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by SGT Thomas Stubblefield)
Date Taken:
10.19.2020
Date Posted:
10.28.2020 11:49
Category:
Package
Video ID:
770981
VIRIN:
201028-Z-AK662-1000
Filename:
DOD_108040104
Length:
00:00:56
Location:
GRAFENWOEHR, DE
Video Analytics
Play
Load
End
0
0
0
Downloads:
1
High-Res. Downloads:
1
Podcast Hits:
0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work,
101st CAB trains with 2nd Cavalry Regiment in Germany, by , identified by SGT Thomas Stubblefield , must comply with the restrictions shown on DVIDS https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
101st CAB trains with 2nd Cavalry Regiment in Germany
LEAVE A COMMENT