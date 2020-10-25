Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USMC "Devil Dog" Pumpkin Carving - Halloween 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2020

    Video by Jonathan Donnelly 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    This video shows a timelapse of a Marine Corps "Devil Dog" pumpkin carving and offers viewers a safe and Happy Halloween on behalf of Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 11:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770976
    VIRIN: 201025-M-IS182-001
    Filename: DOD_108040075
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USMC "Devil Dog" Pumpkin Carving - Halloween 2020, by Jonathan Donnelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Halloween
    Headquarters and Service Battalion
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command
    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT