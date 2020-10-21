Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Breast Cancer Awareness Month 4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    10.21.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Robin Strickland 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    In the final part of our series highlighting #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth, Capt Madalyn Owermohle from the 52 MDG Women's Health Clinic sat down with us to discuss what to do if you have signs of breast cancer and what treatment options are available.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 10:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 770971
    VIRIN: 201021-F-YA239-541
    Filename: DOD_108040046
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breast Cancer Awareness Month 4, by SSgt Robin Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Spangdahlem
    Strickland
    USAF
    Robin
    AFN Spangdahlem
    3N0X6
    SSgt Robin Strickland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT