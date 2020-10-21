Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
DVIDS Hub works best with JavaScript enabled
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 4
SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY
10.21.2020
In the final part of our series highlighting #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth, Capt Madalyn Owermohle from the 52 MDG Women's Health Clinic sat down with us to discuss what to do if you have signs of breast cancer and what treatment options are available.
Date Taken:
10.21.2020
Date Posted:
10.28.2020 10:36
Category:
Interviews
Video ID:
770971
VIRIN:
201021-F-YA239-541
Filename:
DOD_108040046
Length:
00:00:59
Location:
SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE
Video Analytics
Play
Load
End
0
0
0
Downloads:
0
High-Res. Downloads:
0
Podcast Hits:
0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work,
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 4, by , identified by SSgt Robin Strickland , must comply with the restrictions shown on DVIDS https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 4
LEAVE A COMMENT