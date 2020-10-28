Regional Health Command Europe co-hosts physical readiness training leadership course
LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY
10.28.2020
Trainers from Regional Health Command Europe, U.S. Army Europe, and Installation Management Command Europe recently conducted a pilot physical readiness training leadership course at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center.
Date Taken:
10.28.2020
Date Posted:
10.28.2020 09:56
Category:
Package
Video ID:
770966
VIRIN:
201028-A-GJ885-001
Filename:
DOD_108039958
Length:
00:01:30
Location:
LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
Video Analytics
Play
Load
End
0
0
0
Downloads:
0
High-Res. Downloads:
0
Podcast Hits:
0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work,
Regional Health Command Europe co-hosts physical readiness training leadership course, by , identified by Russell Toof , must comply with the restrictions shown on DVIDS https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Regional Health Command Europe co-hosts physical readiness training leadership course
LEAVE A COMMENT