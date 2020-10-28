Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPL Avery Campbell Holiday Greeting

    SYRIA

    10.28.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael West 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Cpl. Avery Campbell sends a Holiday Greeting.

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 08:41
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 770948
    VIRIN: 201028-A-CE061-234
    Filename: DOD_108039727
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: SY
    Hometown: LOUISVILLE, KY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPL Avery Campbell Holiday Greeting, by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fort bliss
    el paso
    Holiday Season

