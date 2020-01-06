The Romanian pilot flying for the Strategic Airlift Capability programme (MASTER)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SYNOPSIS



Meet Lieutenant Commander Simona Maierean, a pilot with the NATO-supported Strategic Airlift Capability (SAC) programme. Simona is part of a multinational team from 12 NATO member and partner nations who have flown several missions to deliver medical supplies and equipment to Allies and other countries in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.



SAC funds three C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft, based out of Pápa Air Base in Hungary. Flight hours are used for national defence, NATO, European Union and humanitarian missions. More information on Strategic Airlift Capability can be found at https://www.nspa.nato.int/about/namp/sac.



Footage includes various shots of Lt Cdr Simona Maierean at Pápa Air Base, shots of C-17 transport aircraft and various shots of a relief mission to deliver medical aid to Romania. Some of this footage was filmed by SAC and credit should be given to SAC if used.



TRANSCRIPT



VISUAL DESCRIPTION



THE NATO-SUPPORTED STRATEGIC AIRLIFT CAPABILITY (SAC) IS A MULTINATIONAL INITIATIVE THAT PROVIDES HEAVY-LIFT AIR SUPPORT



SINCE THE OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 SAC HAS FLOWN SEVERAL EMERGENCY MISSIONS DELIVERING MEDICAL SUPPLIES AND EQUIPMENT TO COUNTRIES THAT NEED IT



AUDIO DESCRIPTION



--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)— Lieutenant Commander Simona Maierean, Pilot, Strategic Airlift Capability (SAC) “I’m Lieutenant Commander Simona Maierean. I’m from Romanian Air Force and currently I’m a pilot in the Strategic Airlift Capability programme.”



--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)— Lieutenant Commander Simona Maierean, Pilot, Strategic Airlift Capability (SAC) “SAC involves 12 nations and they share this fleet of three aircraft to fly different missions all over the world.”



--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)— Lieutenant Commander Simona Maierean, Pilot, Strategic Airlift Capability (SAC) “If a normal mission takes a few weeks, these emergency response missions can take two or three days to plan it and to launch it so of course the tempo changed a lot.”



“I’ve personally flown Romanian emergency response missions. We brought some medical equipment from South Korea into Bucharest. They really needed that equipment. You don’t have that much time to prepare it and to plan it in advance, so we have to work quickly and use your experience. All of us, we have to work together and make the things happen in a short time.”