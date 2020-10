video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770918" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 366th Fighter Wing perform a hot refuel during Agile Flag 21-1at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 26, 2020. Agile Flag 21-1 was an experiment that tested a new lead Wing concepts ability to forward deploy units to forward operating bases and contingency locations where they could have to perform hot refuels with minimal to no support. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Andrew Kobialka)