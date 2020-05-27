Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Action Shooting team member Pvt. 1st Class Houston Russell gives a Veterans Day greeting.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class JaJuan Broadnax 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Action Shooting team member and North Carolina native Pvt. 1st Class Houston Russell gives a Veterans Day greeting. Pvt. 1st Class Russell joined the U.S. Army and USAMU in 2019. Shortly after joining the unit, Russell placed 2nd at the 2019 Memorial 3 gun match.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 16:21
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 770897
    VIRIN: 200527-A-FC254-687
    Filename: DOD_108038839
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Action Shooting team member Pvt. 1st Class Houston Russell gives a Veterans Day greeting., by SFC JaJuan Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    Fort Benning
    marksmanship
    USAREC
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT