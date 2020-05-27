U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Action Shooting team member Pvt. 1st Class Houston Russell gives a Veterans Day greeting.
FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES
05.27.2020
U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Action Shooting team member and North Carolina native Pvt. 1st Class Houston Russell gives a Veterans Day greeting. Pvt. 1st Class Russell joined the U.S. Army and USAMU in 2019. Shortly after joining the unit, Russell placed 2nd at the 2019 Memorial 3 gun match.
Date Taken:
05.27.2020
Date Posted:
10.27.2020 16:21
Category:
Greetings
Video ID:
770897
VIRIN:
200527-A-FC254-687
Filename:
DOD_108038839
Length:
00:00:07
Location:
FORT BENNING, GA, US
Hometown:
FORT BRAGG, NC, US
Video Analytics
Play
Load
End
0
0
0
Downloads:
0
High-Res. Downloads:
0
Podcast Hits:
0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work,
U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Action Shooting team member Pvt. 1st Class Houston Russell gives a Veterans Day greeting., by , identified by SFC JaJuan Broadnax , must comply with the restrictions shown on DVIDS https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Action Shooting team member Pvt. 1st Class Houston Russell gives a Veterans Day greeting.
LEAVE A COMMENT