    2020 Presidential Rank Awards Congratulations

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Navy           

    WASHINGTON (Oct. 21, 2020) Acting Under Secretary of the Navy Gregory J. Slavonic congratulates the 2020 recipients of the Presidential Rank Awards. (U.S. Navy video)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 16:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770896
    VIRIN: 201021-N-NO101-150
    Filename: DOD_108038837
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    people

    TAGS

    AUSN
    Gregory J. Slavonic
    Acting Undersecretary of the Navy

