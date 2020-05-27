U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Action Shooting Team member Spc. Dexter Bradley gives a Veteran's Day greeting.
FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES
05.27.2020
U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Action Team member and Portland, Oregon native, Pvt. 1st Class Dexter Bradley gives a Veterans Day greeting. Bradley joined the U.S. Army and the USAMU in 2018.
Pvt. 1st Class Bradley was promoted to the rank of specialist since the filming of this greeting.
