    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Action Shooting Team member Spc. Dexter Bradley gives a Veteran's Day greeting.

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class JaJuan Broadnax 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Action Team member and Portland, Oregon native, Pvt. 1st Class Dexter Bradley gives a Veterans Day greeting. Bradley joined the U.S. Army and the USAMU in 2018.

    Pvt. 1st Class Bradley was promoted to the rank of specialist since the filming of this greeting.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 16:11
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 770895
    VIRIN: 200527-A-FC254-951
    Filename: DOD_108038831
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Hometown: PORTLAND, OR, US

    This work, U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Action Shooting Team member Spc. Dexter Bradley gives a Veteran's Day greeting., by SFC JaJuan Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veterans Day
    Fort Benning
    USAREC
    home of champions
    U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade
    meet your solider

