U.S. Army Marksmanship Action Shooting Team Sgt. Jacob Hetherington does a Veterans Day greeting.
FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES
05.27.2020
U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Hetherington, a Prescott, Arizona native, does a Veterans Day greeting. Hetherington has been a member of the U.S. Army Marksmanship's Action Shooting team since 2015.
