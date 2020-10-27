Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech Warrior Participant Spotlight - Sempulse

    UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    Sempulse, a small business located in San Marco Texas, has developed a miniature physiological status monitoring platform that detects vital signs from accident victims. To accompany the device, is their AI machine learning platform which speeds up the level of care, saving lives.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 14:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770888
    VIRIN: 201027-F-WY291-1145
    PIN: 1145
    Filename: DOD_108038591
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: US

