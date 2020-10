video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard cutters throughout the Heartland of the United States maintain more than 8,300 fixed aids to navigation along with multiple buoys along America's riverways to ensure the safe flow of commerce. These Coast Guard river tenders and construction tenders work throughout the year on multiple shore aids, buoys and fixed aid, which mark safe channels in the riverways for vessels to safely transit. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)