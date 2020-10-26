Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    “We” Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Lee Kelley, director of Military Community Support Programs in the Office of Military Community and Family Policy, discusses the Military Community and Family Support Campaign. Relationships are the top reason service members and families seek non-medical counseling. Kelley provides information service members and their families are able to access easily worldwide through Military OneSource including support from a counselor.

    Video by Marine Cpl. Taryn Escott
    Interview by Jim Garamone

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 13:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770878
    VIRIN: 201026-D-AR128-592
    Filename: DOD_108038469
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “We” Program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    Featured Videos
    #MilitaryOneSource #MilitarySupport #MilitaryRelationships

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT