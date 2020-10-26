“We” Program

Lee Kelley, director of Military Community Support Programs in the Office of Military Community and Family Policy, discusses the Military Community and Family Support Campaign. Relationships are the top reason service members and families seek non-medical counseling. Kelley provides information service members and their families are able to access easily worldwide through Military OneSource including support from a counselor.
Video by Marine Cpl. Taryn Escott
Interview by Jim Garamone
LEAVE A COMMENT