“We” Program

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770878" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lee Kelley, director of Military Community Support Programs in the Office of Military Community and Family Policy, discusses the Military Community and Family Support Campaign. Relationships are the top reason service members and families seek non-medical counseling. Kelley provides information service members and their families are able to access easily worldwide through Military OneSource including support from a counselor.



Video by Marine Cpl. Taryn Escott

Interview by Jim Garamone