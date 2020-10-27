Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parris Island Intramural Shooting Event

    SC, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A short video showcasing events in the upcoming intramural shooting event aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 13:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770877
    VIRIN: 201027-M-BK403-723
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108038460
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parris Island Intramural Shooting Event, by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Range
    Shooting
    Parris Island
    Marines

