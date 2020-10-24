Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CW4 Randolph receives Meritorious Service Award

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    10.24.2020

    Video by Capt. Marcia Bruno 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Atacha Randolph receives the National Guard Association of the United States Meritorious Service Award, Oct. 24, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 13:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770872
    VIRIN: 201024-A-JK506-223
    Filename: DOD_108038435
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI 
    Hometown: ST. THOMAS, VI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CW4 Randolph receives Meritorious Service Award, by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NGB
    Virgin Islands National Guard
    NGAUS
    Meritorious Service Award
    VING
    VINGA

