    Straight Viciousness

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by Cpl. Yamil Casarreal 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, engage in Body Sparring and Pugil Sticks during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 22, 2020.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Straight Viciousness, by Cpl Yamil Casarreal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    parris island
    echo company
    marine corps
    recruit training
    crucible
    oorah
    mcmcap

