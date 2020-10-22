Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES
10.22.2020
Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, engage in Body Sparring and Pugil Sticks during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 22, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 10:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770850
|VIRIN:
|201022-M-JY586-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108038113
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Straight Viciousness, by Cpl Yamil Casarreal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Straight Viciousness
LEAVE A COMMENT