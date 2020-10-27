Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HBCU Welcome

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Video by Michael Madero 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    Anissa Lumpkin welcomes The Air Force Small Business Technology Transfer (AF STTR) program,reaching out to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with an opportunity for funding research and development

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 09:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770844
    VIRIN: 201027-O-IG183-706
    Filename: DOD_108037894
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HBCU Welcome, by Michael Madero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Anissa Lumpkin HBCU Historically Black Colleges and Universities Air Force Technology AF SBIR/STTR S

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT