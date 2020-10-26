Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
173rd IBCT Conducts EIB Instagram
Soldiers from the USAG Italy 173rd IBCT demonstrates core competence during EPFA/APFT training and testing on October 26.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 09:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770841
|VIRIN:
|201026-A-DR527-101
|Filename:
|DOD_108037885
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, 173rd IBCT Conducts EIB Instagram, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
173rd IBCT Conducts EIB Instagram
LEAVE A COMMENT