    173rd IBCT Conducts EIB Instagram

    ITALY

    10.26.2020

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    Soldiers from the USAG Italy 173rd IBCT demonstrates core competence during EPFA/APFT training and testing on October 26.

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 09:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770841
    VIRIN: 201026-A-DR527-101
    Filename: DOD_108037885
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd IBCT Conducts EIB Instagram, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #EIB
    #Expertise
    #Proficiency
    #ESB
    #SoldierReadiness

