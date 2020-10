video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force C-130J’s participate in interoperability airdrop training with Belgian and Dutch Air Force C-130’s, and the German Air Force’s new A400M aircraft, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 22, 2020. This flight was the German Air Force’s first ever HVCDS air drop out of the A400M, and was proof of concept for NATO aircraft to participate in Agile Combat Employment (ACE) within the European Theater. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)