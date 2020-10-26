Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Trump Participates in the Swearing-In Ceremony of the Honorable Amy Coney Barrett

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency       

    President Trump Participates in the Swearing-In Ceremony of the Honorable Amy Coney Barrett as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 22:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 770795
    Filename: DOD_108037405
    Length: 00:18:20
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Trump Participates in the Swearing-In Ceremony of the Honorable Amy Coney Barrett, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Swearing
    Amy Coney Barrett
    Associate Justice of the Supreme Court

