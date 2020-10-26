Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraskafootballgreeting

    WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Clinton Wood 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    MAJ Jennifer Raymo of the U.S. Army Reserve 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command based in Wichita, KS, wishes the Nebraska Cornhuskers good luck in their Salute to the Veterans game vs. the Wisconsin Badgers in Lincoln, Neb., Oct. 31, 2020.

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020
    Category: Greetings
    Location: WICHITA, KS, US 
    Hometown: DERBY, KS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraskafootballgreeting, by SFC Clinton Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Nebraska Cornhuskers
    Greeting
    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    Salute to Veterans Game

