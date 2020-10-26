Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale Participates in GLOBAL THUNDER 21

    UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Bria Hughes, Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson, Senior Airman Christina Rios and Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    This video wraps up Team Barksdale's participation in GLOBAL THUNDER 21. GLOBAL THUNDER is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness.

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 17:16
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale Participates in GLOBAL THUNDER 21, by SrA Bria Hughes, SSgt Cassandra Johnson, SrA Christina Rios and A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-52
    USSTRATCOM
    Barksdale AFB
    Security Forces
    Maintenance
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    B-52H
    B-52H Stratofortress
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    GLOBAL THUNDER
    2nd SFS
    2 MXS
    GT 21

