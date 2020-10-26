This video wraps up Team Barksdale's participation in GLOBAL THUNDER 21. GLOBAL THUNDER is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness.
This work, Barksdale Participates in GLOBAL THUNDER 21, by SrA Bria Hughes, SSgt Cassandra Johnson, SrA Christina Rios and A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
