KC-135 Aircrew Introductions

The aircrew conducting the flyover the upcoming Husker game from the 173rd Air Refueling Squadron, 155th Air Refueling Wing , give a shout-out to the University of Nebraska football team for a great season at the Nebraska Air National Guard base in Lincoln, Oct. 18 and 21, 2020. KC-135R Stratotanker Pilots Capt. Tyler Piening and Lt. Col. Christopher Shannon, as well as their Boom Operator Tech. Sgt. Everett Bottass, are each graduates of UNL, as are several Airmen from within the squadron and the wing. Go Big Red! (Nebraska Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)
