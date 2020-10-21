Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Aircrew Introductions

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. R Denise Mommens 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    The aircrew conducting the flyover the upcoming Husker game from the 173rd Air Refueling Squadron, 155th Air Refueling Wing , give a shout-out to the University of Nebraska football team for a great season at the Nebraska Air National Guard base in Lincoln, Oct. 18 and 21, 2020. KC-135R Stratotanker Pilots Capt. Tyler Piening and Lt. Col. Christopher Shannon, as well as their Boom Operator Tech. Sgt. Everett Bottass, are each graduates of UNL, as are several Airmen from within the squadron and the wing. Go Big Red! (Nebraska Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)

    TAGS

    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Nebraska Air National Guard
    173rd Air Refueling Squadron
    UNL Shout-outs

