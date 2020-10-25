Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Celebrates the National Day of the Deployed in U.S. 5th Fleet

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201025-N-OT328-1001 - Carrier Strike Group 11, consisting of flagship USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, USS Princeton (CG 59) and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9, including USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), is celebrating the National Day of the Deployed in the Arabian Gulf and throughout U.S. 5th Fleet, Oct. 26. Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Merritt)