    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Celebrates the National Day of the Deployed in U.S. 5th Fleet

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.25.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyle Merritt 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    201025-N-OT328-1001 - Carrier Strike Group 11, consisting of flagship USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, USS Princeton (CG 59) and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9, including USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), is celebrating the National Day of the Deployed in the Arabian Gulf and throughout U.S. 5th Fleet, Oct. 26. Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Merritt)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 14:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770736
    VIRIN: 201025-N-OT328-1001
    Filename: DOD_108036136
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Celebrates the National Day of the Deployed in U.S. 5th Fleet, by PO3 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    USS Sterett (DDG 104)
    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53)
    NAVCENT
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17
    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)
    USS Princeton (CG 59)
    DESRON 9
    Destroyer Squadron 9
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)

