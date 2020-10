video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ready to get your flu shot? 3.4 million vaccines are being shipped out by DLA Distribution Susquehanna to military health care centers worldwide. At DLA, our team values our veterans, military members and their dependents and we’re working hard to keep you safe. #WarfighterAlways