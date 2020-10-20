Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jäger Shot 2020 Competition

    BY, GERMANY

    10.20.2020

    Video by Spc. Denice Lopez 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units conduct a 12 mile tactical road march
    as part of the 7th Army Training Command’s Jäger Shot 2020 Competition at the
    Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 20, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Spc.
    Denice Lopez)

    Location: BY, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jäger Shot 2020 Competition, by SPC Denice Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    JägerShot2020

