U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units conduct a 12 mile tactical road march
as part of the 7th Army Training Command’s Jäger Shot 2020 Competition at the
Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 20, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Spc.
Denice Lopez)
This work, Jäger Shot 2020 Competition, by SPC Denice Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
