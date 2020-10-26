Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    100th Security Forces Always Ready

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.26.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Overview of 100th Security Forces operations at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 11:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770716
    VIRIN: 201026-F-IZ785-329
    Filename: DOD_108035880
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    weeklyvideos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT