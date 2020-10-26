Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside AFIMSC Vol. 3 Ep. 36

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Video by Michael Briggs, Shannon Carabajal and James Truitt

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    In this special edition of Inside AFIMSC, we bring you an inside look at AFIMSC’s Expeditionary Support Directorate and a few things they’re doing in support of installations and commanders in the field.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 13:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 770715
    VIRIN: 201026-F-VX895-0001
    Filename: DOD_108035845
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside AFIMSC Vol. 3 Ep. 36, by Michael Briggs, Shannon Carabajal and James Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Texas
    San Antonio
    special edition
    JBSA-Lackland
    FS
    Agile Combat Support
    combat support wing
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    innovation office
    LR
    Innovation Summit
    Iweptac
    Inside AFIMSC
    Innovation Rodeo
    FAMs
    AWN
    IMSCReadiness
    IMSCStrength
    IMSCExcellence
    IMSCallstars
    IMSCFamily
    Expeditionary Support Directorate
    Multi-Capable Airman program
    Functional Area Managers
    Major Command Functional Managers
    MFMs
    Atlas Session
    Innovation Battle Rhythm

